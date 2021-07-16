RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 1,476 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $34,774.56.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $106,788.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $53,218.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00.

NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $24.49 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000.

