RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Sells $107,580.00 in Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $107,580.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $34,774.56.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $106,788.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $53,218.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00.

Shares of RFM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 8,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,561. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $752,000.

