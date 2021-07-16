RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE RMI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,414. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $157,270.08. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

