Robert E. Fitzgerald Purchases 6,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,420.00.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $621.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.83 and a twelve month high of $653.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $597.89.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

