Robert H. Dalrymple Sells 3,515 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $150,688.05.

CHMG stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 3,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,412. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.91. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $203.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.