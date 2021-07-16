Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.07 and last traded at $20.07. Approximately 10,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

