Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sujeet Chand Sells 11,600 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sujeet Chand sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $3,078,060.00.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $295.71. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.67.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $697,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.31.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.