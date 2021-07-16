Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sujeet Chand Sells 11,600 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sujeet Chand sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $3,078,060.00.
Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $295.71. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.67.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $697,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.31.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
