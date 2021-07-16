ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 43% against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $1.14 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00011852 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00232871 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000794 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,502,064,776 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

