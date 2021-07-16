Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RSAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. 159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777. Rooshine has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52.
About Rooshine
See Also: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.