Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS RTOXF opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73. Rotork has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

