Router Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $433,135.00 (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. Router Protocol has a market cap of $17.17 million and approximately $433,135.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00010989 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00103006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00145988 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,534.78 or 1.00434182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,974,899 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

