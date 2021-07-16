Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Short Interest Down 68.3% in June

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 551,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROGFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Roxgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Roxgold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.59.

Shares of ROGFF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 46,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71. Roxgold has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

