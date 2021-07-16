Royal Bank of Canada Buys 467,065 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,065 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.52% of WestRock worth $71,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

WRK stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.