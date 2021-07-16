Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215,993 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.36% of Tractor Supply worth $73,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.55.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

