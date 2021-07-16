Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of RY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.30. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

