Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of RY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.30. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $104.92.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
