Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Lululemon Athletica worth $85,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $376.17 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.