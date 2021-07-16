Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Prudential Financial worth $74,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.26. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.85.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.