Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,950 by Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,942 ($25.37).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,377 ($17.99) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £107.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.23.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

