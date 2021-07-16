Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of Royal Gold worth $62,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $3,676,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,752,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $118.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

