Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to C$160.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.56.

RGLD stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,250. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,488,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,906,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 156,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

