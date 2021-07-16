Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

ROYMF opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

