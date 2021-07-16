Royale Finance Market Capitalization Tops $527,826.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $527,826.00 and approximately $179,095.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00102998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00145258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,441.31 or 1.00149475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.