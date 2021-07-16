RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Manish Potti Sells 88,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Manish Potti sold 88,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,321,760.00.
NYSE RES traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43.
RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.
RPC Company Profile
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
