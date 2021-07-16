RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 106.40 ($1.39). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 441,403 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The firm has a market cap of £291.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.12.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.