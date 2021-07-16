Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ROMJF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,991. Rubicon Organics has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09.

ROMJF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut Rubicon Organics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Rubicon Organics from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. The company processes organic cannabis at its federally licensed 125,000 square foot facility in Delta, British Columbia and sells under its wholly owned and other licensed brands. Rubicon Organics Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

