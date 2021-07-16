Rupee One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Rupee has a market cap of $44,220.78 and $6.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rupee has traded 61.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00051786 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000699 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 114.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,944,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

