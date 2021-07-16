RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 566.50 ($7.40). RWS shares last traded at GBX 556.50 ($7.27), with a volume of 555,733 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RWS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 606.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

RWS Company Profile (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

