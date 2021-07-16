Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Up to $14.13

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $14.70. Ryerson shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 136 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Ryerson alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.