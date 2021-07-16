Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Up 81.8% in June

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.

Shares of SAABF stock remained flat at $$26.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37.

Get Saab AB (publ) alerts:

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saab AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday.

About Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums segments. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.