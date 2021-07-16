Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 1.10% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 166,461 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 279,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 260,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 130,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMHC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

