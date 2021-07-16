Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.85% of Special Opportunities Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPE stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 98,330 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,507,398.90. 22.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

