Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,896 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $67,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4,184.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

