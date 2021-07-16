Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) announced a dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.
Sachem Capital has increased its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $5.22 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.35.
SACH has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sachem Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
Sachem Capital Company Profile
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.