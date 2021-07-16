Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) announced a dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Sachem Capital has increased its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $5.22 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 44.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

SACH has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sachem Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

