SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $1.75 on Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $127,139.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00005585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00103006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00145988 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,534.78 or 1.00434182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 685,213 coins and its circulating supply is 658,071 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

