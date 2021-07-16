SafeInsure (SINS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $57.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $149,565.11 and approximately $57.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00025663 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002058 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 105.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001566 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003099 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001224 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,134,266 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

