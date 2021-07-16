Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.86% of Saga Communications worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saga Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saga Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saga Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 million, a PE ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

