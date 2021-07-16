Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,297 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Shares of SAGE opened at $48.25 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

