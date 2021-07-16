Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAPMY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Saipem to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

