Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAPMY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Saipem to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.