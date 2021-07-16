Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SAXPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sampo Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. 59,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,417. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.11. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

