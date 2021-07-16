Samsara BioCapital LLC Boosts Stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the quarter. Forma Therapeutics makes up 8.1% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned 3.31% of Forma Therapeutics worth $43,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

FMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ FMTX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 1,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,252. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.33. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Equities analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.