Samsara BioCapital LLC Boosts Stake in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 9,607.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,818 shares during the quarter. Jiya Acquisition makes up about 0.9% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 4.67% of Jiya Acquisition worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,958,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

Shares of JYAC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.82. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.