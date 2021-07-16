Samsara BioCapital LLC Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.9% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned 0.94% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 603,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,898,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $5,226,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 389,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,379. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $390.13 million, a PE ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

