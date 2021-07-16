Samsara BioCapital LLC Purchases 191,122 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,122 shares during the quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned approximately 1.28% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,596 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,553 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,550,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,177,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,158 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

NASDAQ VTGN remained flat at $$2.83 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

