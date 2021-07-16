Samsara BioCapital LLC Sells 309,882 Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Samsara BioCapital LLC reduced its position in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,882 shares during the period. Equillium comprises about 1.0% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned 2.63% of Equillium worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $94,908.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,558.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,034 shares of company stock worth $202,762. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,491. Equillium, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 14.37. The firm has a market cap of $166.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

