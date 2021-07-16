Samsara BioCapital LLC Takes $3.41 Million Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Immunocore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

