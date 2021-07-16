Samsara BioCapital LLC Takes Position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 826,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,000. Decibel Therapeutics makes up about 1.7% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 3.32% of Decibel Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,667,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $24,501,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,544,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,613,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DBTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). Sell-side analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Decibel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Decibel Therapeutics Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.