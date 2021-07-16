Samsara BioCapital LLC Takes Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 497,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,946,000. Terns Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.0% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 1.98% of Terns Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $8,962,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.99. 502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

