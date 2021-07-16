Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 5.9%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.78. 4,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 628,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

