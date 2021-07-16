Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid Sells 8,155 Shares

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $344,222.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.09 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after acquiring an additional 461,184 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,213,000 after purchasing an additional 256,648 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,526,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,174 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,275,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,793,000 after buying an additional 88,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,647,000 after buying an additional 75,959 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

