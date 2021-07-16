Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $49.22

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and traded as low as $48.80. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $188.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

